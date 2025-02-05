Fruit Logistica: Over 400 Exhibitors Come From Italy

Fruit Logistica 2025 opened its doors today at Messe Berlin. The show will host over 2,600 exhibitors from over 90 countries and all segments of the fresh produce supply chain until February 7. This year's motto, "Fruitful Connections," highlights the event's focus on fostering meaningful partnerships and collaborations within the industry. Held across 26 exhibition halls, this year's event attracted a large number of exhibitors from Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and France. In fact, Italy, with over 400 exhibitors, has effectively created a dedicated trade fair within the walls of Messe Berlin.

The current edition reflects impressive recent growth in several fresh produce markets, with record participation from China, Turkey and Egypt, and notable increases also for Spain and Peru. China’s presence has grown by a third, Turkey’s is 12% larger, while Israel, with its strong presence in machinery and technology, has grown by 20%. The show hosts a wide range of international delegations, starting with those from Central and South America. A delegation from Guangzhou Jiangnan Wholesale Market, a key partner of Asia Fruit Logistica, will also participate in several production meetings organized by the event organizers.

As the fresh produce industry navigates a complex landscape shaped by climate change, geopolitical tensions, rising production costs and changing consumer preferences, Fruit Logistica 2025 serves as an essential platform for knowledge sharing. The show features an unparalleled programme of events, with over one hundred speakers ready to share thousands of new ideas across the show’s five stages.

The Fresh Produce Forum will explore key industry challenges such as supply chain resilience, sustainability and regulatory changes, while the Future Lab will showcase cutting-edge solutions to secure crops despite extreme weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Tech Stage, Logistics Hub and Farming Forward forums will cover a broad spectrum of industry-relevant topics such as sustainable packaging, efficient cold chain logistics and advances in climate-resilient agriculture.