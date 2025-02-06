Lotus Bakeries: 2024 revenue on the rise, driven by Biscoff

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

After a 2024 closed with a record turnover (1.23 billion euros), Lotus Bakeries is confident in its flagship brand, but there are obstacles. Biscoff is a brand of biscuits widespread throughout the world, yet due to a temporary lack of production capacity, the Belgian company is unable to meet demand.Biscoff grew by 21% and, in value, exceeded the threshold of 600 million euros, equal to half of the...