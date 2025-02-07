Beer&Food Attraction 2025: the essential role of meat

The In Europe we care for Beef project, promoted by Aop Italia Zootecnica and funded by the European Union, will participate in the next edition of Beer&Food Attraction, the reference fair for the Out of Home sector, which will be held at the Rimini exhibition center from 16 to 18 February 2025. The project will be present in Pavilion A1 - Stand 050, with a program of tastings, meetings and insights dedicated to the quality, traceability and sustainability of beef.

As in the retail outlets, even in the out-of-home catering sector it is essential to know what meat you are consuming and to know its history and origin. For this reason, In Europe we care for Beef is committed to informing consumers, distributors and representatives of the Ho.Re.Ca. sector on the quality of meat produced according to the Sqnz (National Zootechnics Quality System) specifications, which guarantee safety and traceability. A central aspect of the project is the valorization of the Consorzio Sigillo Italiano brand, already present in some large-scale retail chains, with the aim of extending this approach to catering as well.

One of the project's missions is to ensure that restaurant customers can consult menus and find clear information about the origin of the meat served. This would not only improve the gastronomic experience, but would also respond to the growing demand for traceability and food awareness, making every choice at the table more informed and sustainable.

On Monday 17 February, at the project stand, a press conference will be held at 11:00, while at 12:00 a workshop dedicated to the National Zootechnics Quality System will take place. During the meetings, three fundamental aspects of the certified beef valorization project will be explored in depth. The first topic discussed will be quality, an essential element to guarantee a healthy and safe product. This will be followed by a focus on animal welfare, with particular attention to breeding practices in protected and controlled environments. Finally, the topic of social, environmental and economic sustainability will be addressed, to highlight how the sector can be responsible and future-oriented, respecting people, the environment and the profitability of the supply chain.

The stand will also feature a new feature for visitors: an interactive touch totem with a questionnaire and an edugame dedicated to the world of meat. An engaging and educational experience that will allow you to delve deeper into the issues of quality and sustainability of beef in a dynamic and fun way.

The project's participation in Beer&Food Attraction will be a unique opportunity to meet industry experts and discover how to guarantee consumers transparency and safety even in the catering sector.