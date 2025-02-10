Beer&Food Attraction: The European showcase of the Beverage & Bar Industry grows

Beer&Food Attraction 2025 is the stage of choice for the entire beer sector and from 16 to 18 February it will bring together national and European producers, distributors and professionals at the Rimini Fair of the Italian Exhibition Group. From artisanal brewing excellence to major mainstream references, the event highlights the latest consumer trends, the evolution of the sector, the high quality of the products and the main market scenarios. Three days of business, updates and networking. The event's historic and strategic partners, Unionbirrai and Assobirra – Confindustria, confirm their commitment alongside Beer&Food Attraction for 2025 as well, helping to build a program of high-level meetings and content.

Among the notable events, the Italian Craft Beer Conference stands out, the three-day event dedicated to production techniques, technological innovations, raw materials and the latest trends in the Italian craft beer market, promoted by Unionbirrai. During the event, the association, which is the national point of reference for the craft beer sector, will also delve into issues related to regulations, legislation and the identity of Italian beer; while Assobirra will deal with issues related to the role of the beer industry and sustainability, with particular attention to strategies to make the supply chain more efficient.

The event will also see the participation of international associations and institutional representatives, including the American Brewers Association, present at the fair with a group of American breweries; and Scottish Development International with a selection of Scottish companies specializing in beers and spirits.

Beer&Food Attraction is the most complete showcase dedicated to small, medium and large breweries. The largest beer producers and artisanal companies present their new products here. Highlighted, among others, is Heineken Italia.

Beers are the protagonists with a packed program of talks, conferences and tastings that highlight the most current trends in the sector: from emerging trends such as the growing attention towards non-alcoholic beer and the new frontiers of food pairing; to the challenges of sustainability for responsible production and strategies to relaunch consumption. Operators will be able to delve into key themes, such as the valorization of professional figures in the sector, from the art of tapping to the figure of the publican and taster, innovation in the Italian hop supply chain and the evolution of the craft beer market.

Among the highlights are the “Symposium of fermented products: the art of pairing pizza and beer!” by Unionbirrai and Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli (February 16, Beer&Tech Arena), which will explore the perfect combinations between two icons of Italian taste. The talk “For a more efficient supply chain", by Imbottigliamento, (February 16 at 4:15 pm, Beer&Tech Arena) will explore the role of sustainability in the beer sector, with experts and representatives from Assobirra, Unionbirrai and Consorzio Birra Italiana who will discuss strategies and projects for a more responsible future.