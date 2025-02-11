Velier consolidates partnership with Fever-Tree on the Italian market

Independent importer and distributor Velier, founded in Genoa in 1947, and mixer giant Fever-Tree are strengthening their partnership on the Italian market, formalizing the renewal of their distribution contract. Velier has been the exclusive distributor of Fever-Tree's soda range since 2007, and has supported the London brand by making Italy one of the best performing markets in the world.

In Italy, Fever-Tree's great success is based on the enormous popularity of its two flagship tonic waters, Mediterranean and Indian, which have established themselves as essential ingredients for making quality gin & tonic. Ginger Beer follows, while Pink Grapefruit is expected to grow rapidly, in the wake of the growing popularity of Paloma Drink. On the occasion of the strengthening of the collaboration, Velier reiterates its full harmony with the production philosophy that has always inspired Fever-Tree, summarized by the now iconic claim: "If three-quarters of your drink is the mixer, make sure you use only the best".

“Fever-Tree and Velier have been working together for 18 years,” said Luca Gargano , president of Velier. “We were one of the first companies in the world to understand the power of their project, which at the time was revolutionary in the world of sports. A collaboration that is an example of how a brand owner and a distributor can trigger a virtuous process for common and constant growth.”

Fever-Tree, a brand founded in 2005, was in fact the first range of super-premium mixers to start from a targeted search for the best botanicals on the market. Unlike most of the drinks available today, which include the addition of preservatives and artificial sweeteners, Fever-Tree, by the will of the two co-founders Charles Rolls and Tim Warrillow , uses ingredients of natural origin and without additives. Fever-Tree Tonic uses the best quality quinine sourced from the border between Rwanda and Congo and mixed with spring water and eight different botanicals, including rare ingredients such as bitter orange from Mexico.

All Fever-Tree mixers are characterized by a high effervescence, made of small bubbles that create a soft and delicate sensation on the palate. In each mixer of the range the bubbles have the task of retaining the taste of the botanicals and enriching the aromas of the spirits. As a culmination of this relentless pursuit of quality, for eleven years Fever-Tree has won first place both as Best selling and as Top trending brand in the rankings of the annual report of the prestigious Drinks International.



