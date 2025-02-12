EU Commission: Three new names approved

The European Commission has approved the inclusion of the following three products in the register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI). The first is Walloon Honey, from production hives located in the French-speaking region of southern Belgium. Wallonia has a great floral diversity, which favors a particularly significant production of multi-flower honey. In Wallonia, beekeepers have developed and adopted a specific know-how that allows them to produce a delicate and homogeneous honey.

The second approved name is Yläsavolainen muurinpohjalettu, a thin pancake made from a batter of milk, flour, eggs and salt, then cooked in a cast iron pan. Produced in Upper Savo, Finland, Yläsavolainen muurinpohjalettu is distinguished from regular pancakes by its thinness, its "lacy" appearance and its crispiness.

The third denomination is the Cavaillon melon, a yellow Charentais melon, grown in France, in the Alpes de Haute Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône, Var and Vaucluse. The qualities of the Cavaillon melon are linked to the natural factors of the area, characterised by intense sunshine, as well as to the know-how rooted in the territory. Numerous documents and testimonies attest to the reputation of the Cavaillon melon, built up over several centuries. Today, the Cavaillon melon is part of the heritage of the city of Cavaillon, where it is celebrated every year on the second weekend of July.