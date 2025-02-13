Casalasco acquires Pummarò, Polpabella and Sugo Lampo brands from Star

New acquisition for Casalasco Group. The agreement for the transfer of the business unit relating to the Pummarò, Polpabella and Sugo Lampo brands from Star Alimentare SpA (part of the GB Foods Group) to Casalasco Società Agricola SpA was closed in the last few hours

The brands, launched by Star in the 70s and which have become a true icon of tomato preserves, will enrich the Casalasco Group's offering in Italy and abroad, adding to the brands already owned.

“This new operation,” says Costantino Vaia , CEO of Casalasco SpA, “comes just a few weeks after the closing of the agreement with Unilever for the “Knorr Tomato al Gusto” sauce range (read EFA News ) and is part of a specific growth strategy at a national and international level. Brands like Pummarò, Pomì and De Rica – continues Vaia – are synonymous with tradition, quality and excellence Made in Italy, all values that distinguish our supply chain”.

The Casalasco Group, already a producer as co-packer of Star for over 15 years, represents the largest integrated supply chain of industrial tomatoes in Italy, in seventh place worldwide, and brings together 800 Italian agricultural companies operating in the cultivation and harvesting of fresh tomatoes, then processed on the 70 production lines of the 5 factories located in the provinces of Cremona, Parma and Piacenza.

This agreement will allow Star to focus on the core categories of its portfolio, while for the Casalasco Group it is an opportunity for a further phase of growth in the tomato segment.