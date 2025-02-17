Sammontana sells 100% of Lizzi to Vandermoortele

Sammontana Italia Group has announced the signing of a binding agreement with the Vandemoortele group for the sale of 100% of the share capital of Lizzi, a Milanese company specializing in sweet and savoury baked goods that has been part of the Forno d'Asolo group since 2019 (read EFA News).

The transaction takes place as required by the directives of the Italian Competition Authority (AGCM), issued following the recent extraordinary transaction that led to the entry of the Forno d'Asolo group into Sammontana thanks to a partnership between Sammontana Holding SpA and Frozen Investments S.à rl, an independently managed investment company of Investindustrial VIII.

Lizzi, together with the brands Forno della Rotonda, Panificio Spar and Dolcemio, with the four factories in Assago, Caronno Pertusella, Sommariva Perno and Monticello, enter the Vandemoortele group, a multinational company also present in the frozen bakery products sector.