Chistorra de Navarra PGI: Spanish agri-food strategy

After being included last October in the European Union's register of geographical indications (read the EFA News article), the Chistorra de Navarra PGI has now been officially presented to the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries. It is a cured meat known as a traditional product of the Autonomous Community of Navarra but now quite widespread in the rest of the Iberian Peninsula. The Spanish government's aim is now to promote it as much as possible on the national, European and global territory.

As explained during the event by the Minister of Rural Development of the Regional Government of Navarra, José María Aierdi , the approval of the new denomination was the result of "a long process": chistorra, the Navarra minister recalled, has been present in the region for more than two centuries and is produced by "companies closely linked to the territory, to the different regions, which generate employment in a sector, the agri-food sector, which represents 5% of the GDP" of Navarra, making it a "fundamental and strategic" sector for the autonomous community.

For his part, the Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas , underlining the strategic importance of the recognition of the new PDO and PGI denominations for international markets, welcomed with “immense satisfaction” the approval by the European Union as it “reflects the work and the will to unite as a sector around this project”.

Obtaining a PGI is "an excellent way not only to identify a product", but also to protect a brand and "promote it commercially in the rest of Spain, in the European Union and in third countries", reiterated Planas , believing that it is important for consumers to recognize traditional products as synonymous with quality and innovation.