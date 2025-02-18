Macfrut 2025: connections with the whole world

By plane or train: Macfrut 2025 is connected to the whole world. There are many solutions for arriving at the 42nd edition of the international fruit and vegetable supply chain fair that makes the Rimini Expo Centre the global crossroads of sector relations for three days (6-8 May 2025). There are various proposals among all-inclusive packages, which include in a single solution flight-hotel-transfer at advantageous rates, train connections directly to the fair, up to international flights. Here are the different proposals.

Available at a convenient price until March 31 (subject to availability), there are five flight-hotel package offers, all with direct arrival at Rimini Fellini Airport. Two depart from Italy from the airports of Cagliari and Palermo, three from Europe, with flights from Budapest, Prague, Tirana. All packages include flight, hotel and related transfers.

The partnership between Macfrut and Emirates, one of the most prestigious companies, with the highest number of A-80s and Boeing B-777s in the world, is renewed. Thanks to this agreement, it is possible to fly at promotional rates with arrival at Bologna airport, which in turn is connected to Rimini Expo Centre by special shuttles.

During Macfrut, from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May, trains on the Milan-Bari line will stop directly at the Rimini Fiera railway station. Therefore, it will be possible to arrive at Macfrut comfortably with Frecce and Regional trains, just a stone's throw from the South entrance of the pavilions. A unique convenience in the panorama of international trade fair services. To which is added a further plus: the possibility of obtaining a special discount on tickets thanks to the "Special Events" offer.

During the days of the fair, the Fellini airport in Rimini and the Marconi airport in Bologna will have special shuttles available to connect them to the fair pavilions, made available by Cesena Fiera, the organiser of Macfrut.

Info on all the connections for Macfrut: https://www.macfrut.com/come_arrivare