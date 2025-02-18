Nestlé launches with Nescafè the new KitKat Mocha

Nestlé has announced the launch of a new mocha-flavoured KitKat, which is the result of a collaboration with its coffee brand, Nescafé. The new bar is called KitKat Mocha and features a crispy waffle biscuit wrapped in a chocolate-flavored coffee coating, designed "to attract consumers looking for a snack that complements their coffee routine", as the official release points out.

Each bar contains 104 calories, which places it among the "moderate snacks" as to caloric intake, suitable for daily consumption. The product is free of artificial colours, flavours and preservatives and is indicated as suitable for vegetarians, in line with current consumer trends that favor cleaner labels and transparency in food supply.

This collaboration, according to the multinational, "aims to redefine the experience of coffee breaks for consumers and to exploit synergies between two of the company’s best-known brands". As Angelica De Los Rios Granja, brand manager for KitKat at Nestlé UK & Ireland, said, "this partnership brings together two beloved brands to create an optimal break experience".

The focus on improving the coffee break experience reflects a broader trend in the food and beverage industry, where brands are increasingly seeking to innovate by combining categories. Nestlé’s commitment to sustainability is also evident in the sourcing of ingredients for its products: the cocoa used in KitKat bars comes from farmer families participating in Nestlé’s Income Acceleration Programme, The aim is to improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers.

In addition to the new moka flavor, Nestlé has recently expanded its KitKat line with the introduction of KitKat Hazelnut and KitKat Sharing Blocks. This diversification strategy is indicative of Nestlé’s approach to maintaining its relevance in a competitive market, particularly among younger consumers who value variety and novelty in their snack choices. In addition, since December 2024, Nestlé is also promoting Nescafé’s KitKat flavoured milk, further bridging the gap between its sweets and coffee offerings.

In 2024, Nestlé achieved a "solid performance", in line with the latest company estimates, according to the group’s ceo Laurent Freixe: organic growth was 2.2%, with a return to positive real internal growth of 0,8%, and both have strengthened in the second half of last year.