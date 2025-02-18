Fanta pushes more and more on no sugar

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

It is pushing more and more on the no sugar Fanta, the beverage brand born in Italy (in Naples) that recently celebrated its 70th anniversary. The brand now owned by Coca Cola adds three new fruity flavors to its zero sugar Fanta range in the UK.Two new permanent additions, Fanta Zero Apple and Fanta Zero Raspberry, will be available in UK stores from 24 February in 330 ml cans, 500 ml rPET bottles,...