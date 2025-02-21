Marr: Antonio Tiso is the new CFO

Marr, leader in Italy in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice sector, announces that starting from next March 15th the role of CFO of Marr will be covered by Antonio Tiso , who has been in the company for over 20 years and where he has gained various experiences in the administrative and financial fields.

The appointment of the company - controlled by the Cremonini group and listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange - is part of a defined succession plan and is related to Pierpaolo Rossi's desire to take advantage of the requirements achieved for access to pension benefits. For approximately 20 years at the helm of the administration, finance and control activities of Marr, Pierpaolo Rossi , who maintains the role of "manager responsible for drafting financial documents" until the date of approval of the 2024 Financial Statements by the Shareholders' Meeting, will remain in the company until next July to facilitate the transition to the new CFO.

Tiso will maintain the pro tempore supervision of Investor Relations activities for which he will be supported by Giacomo Pesaresi , who has gained significant experience in controlling. Rossi receives the warmest thanks, on behalf of the company, from CEO Francesco Ospitali for the work carried out in over 30 years of permanence in Marr.

Marr also reports that the total consolidated pre-financial revenues for the 2024 financial year amount to 2,098 million euros (2,085 million in 2023), thanks to a fourth quarter of 2024 with sales growth in all customer segments. The 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements of the Marr Group will be submitted for approval to the Board of Directors of Marr on March 14.

Finally, Marr has taken delivery of the property intended to house the new Central Platform in Castelnuovo di Porto (Rome), which is scheduled to open at the beginning of next April. After the activation of the Marr Lombardia distribution center in April 2024, with the upcoming start-up of the new Platform in Lazio, the execution of Marr's investment plan for growth and efficiency continues.

The new structure in Castelnuovo di Porto, of approximately 33 thousand square meters, has been leased and will carry out the activities of i) storage and re-distribution of products to the Marr distribution centers in Central-Southern Italy, ii) service to customers in the National Account segment in Central-Southern Italy and iii) customers in the Street Market segment in the Lazio region.

The new Central Platform will also allow a remodulation and strengthening of logistics activities in Lazio, a region in which Marr is currently present with three units (one platform and two distribution centers) and which, with a share of 10%, represents the second Italian region in terms of value of extra-domestic food consumption (TradeLab, November 2024).

The new structure will be added to the Marr Urbe distribution center, a platform located in the eastern area, which will continue to offer a dedicated service for the city of Rome.