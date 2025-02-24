Eurovo expands its offer with Waffelman

Eurovo announces the acquisition of Waffelman. Based in Monsummano Terme (Pistoia), the company specializes in the production of waffles, pancakes, crepes and semi-finished products and in 2024 recorded a turnover of over 2.6 million euros, up 28% compared to the previous year.

The acquisition of Waffelman represents a strategic investment for Gruppo Eurovo to consolidate its know-how on eggs as a fundamental ingredient in the many areas of gastronomy and in particular in that of baked goods for breakfast, which in recent years has shown particular dynamism in the offer of high-quality waffles and pancakes and which offers solid growth prospects. With an enrichment of the range in this direction, Eurovo, as already a reference supplier for eggs and egg products, will be able to exploit the synergies of an already well-attended commercial and logistical distribution that will allow it to optimize current common customers and further expand penetration in the Gdo and Food Service channels with waffles and pancakes. Through this operation, the Italian group aims to expand its business and its expertise in an organic way and coherently with its role on the market as a specialist in eggs and egg products, built up over 70 years thanks to the guidance of the Lionello family, 100% owner and head of the company with the second and third generations.

With a turnover of 1.277 billion euros in 2023, more than 2,000 employees and a network of over 5,000 customers in over 40 countries, Gruppo Eurovo is one of the most important European companies in the sector of egg-based products and related services, representing an Italian excellence in the world: in fact, it operates in the agricultural and industrial production sector, in the marketing of eggs, egg products and egg derivatives and in services related to the distribution and transport of goods. The headquarters of the group, a benefit company since 2022, is located in Imola (BO), while the most important production plant for liquid and powdered egg products, as well as one of the largest in Europe, is located in Occhiobello (RO). With a rich and articulated portfolio of products, the company is active both in the B2C segment with the brands le Naturelle, ProUp, Lolli, and in the B2B segment, with a particular focus on Food Service, with the brands Eurovo Service and Maia Professional. With 20 plants in Italy, France, Spain, Poland, Romania and Belgium, the company is also pursuing an ambitious plan to expand its production capacity and its egg and egg products business on an international scale, confirmed by the recent acquisition of the Belgian company Hulstaert & Cie.

“We have been collaborating with Waffelman for some time now to produce our pancakes under the le Naturelle and ProUp brands, and this acquisition is the natural evolution of a consolidated and long-lasting relationship. Thanks to this operation, we aim to strengthen our experience and presence in the food sector, creating important synergies for the future, aiming to do brand stretching in the Gdo channel with le Naturelle arriving at the finished product, always in line with the cornerstones of high quality and service content for people”, declares Federico Lionello , Sales and Marketing Director of Gruppo Eurovo. “Of course, this opportunity goes beyond the consumer market because with a greater depth of range it makes our offer even richer in the professional channels which already today, thanks to the specific portfolio of eggs and egg products, allows us a significant capillarity in all segments of the Food Service”.