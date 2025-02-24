Mulino Bianco turns 50: 5 days of celebrations

Fifty years of history celebrated with a big hug in the square, a dive into people's good memories to celebrate a brand consumed by 97% of Italians. The celebratory event for the 50th anniversary of Mulino Bianco, held in Milan, in Piazza Gae Aulenti, from Wednesday 19th to Sunday 23rd February, ended yesterday with great participation and enthusiasm. For five days, an installation that faithfully reproduces in maxi format the iconic Mill-shaped Alarm Clock from the 80s, one of the brand's most representative awards, attracted over 20 thousand consumers, almost 60 journalists and over 25 influencers and celebrities who participated in the initiatives organized by the brand. A special inauguration that kicks off a year of celebrations with a calendar full of projects to pay homage to the long history of a “love brand”, leader in the baked goods market in Italy, present today in the homes of 23 million families (source: NIQ Panel Bakery (52 we Week 52 2024).

The MulinoSveglia maxi-installation has conquered Italy and the city of Milan, offering the opportunity to live an immersive and emotional experience inside it, admiring up close the iconic objects that have made the history of the brand, from the Rosita hen to the armchair of the famous miller from the TV commercials, up to the first Sorpresine, passing through the Coccio, the frames of the commercials that made us excited and a novelty welcomed with enthusiasm: the return of the Piccolo Mugnaio Bianco.

Outside the installation, people received a tasting box inspired by MulinoSveglia with, inside, some Mulino Bianco products and a leaflet to participate in the competition active all year round, with the possibility of winning iconic prizes from the brand's history. In addition, consumers shared a good memory linked to Mulino Bianco in exchange for a Surprise, as a small additional gift in addition to the products.

“Emotions, smiles, passions, memories. We saw a light in people's faces that thrilled us. We are truly happy with the public's response", comments Laura Signorelli , Marketing Director Equity Mulino Bianco. "They were five intense days in which we celebrated a brand that is a symbol of Italian history and gave an awakening full of good memories. There couldn't be a better way to celebrate this birthday than meeting our consumers. They are our first ambassadors. The celebrations don't stop here, we have a year full of celebrations and surprises ahead of us".

A calendar full of initiatives is planned for 2025, with a pack of the main product references featuring graphics dedicated to the 50 years, the return of the famous Piccolo Mugnaio Bianco, a special consumer promo that re-edits three historic awards.