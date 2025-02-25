Argea acquires 100% of WineSu

The Argea wine group has announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of WinesU, a US importer specializing in Italian and French labels, with a turnover of 35 million euros. In this way, the group aims to consolidate its position in the United States, which covers 30% of the Italian group's total exports. "This operation will guarantee us direct access to the US market, strengthening its presence through strategic synergies", the Italian group reports in a note, specifying that "the direct presence on the market will also allow us to seize the new opportunities offered by consumer trends in the US, expand the customer portfolio and accelerate the growth of its premium brands in a constantly expanding market".

“This is a fundamental step in Argea's international growth path, confirming the strategic role of the United States, the leading market in terms of sales and turnover,” underlines CEO Massimo Romani (photo), adding that “this milestone demonstrates once again Argea's ability to grow and innovate, focusing on the enhancement of our territories and the distribution of Italian wine excellences throughout the world".