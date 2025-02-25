Macfrut: five talks and ten exceptional testimonials

Five talks, ten nationally renowned testimonials, important scientific experts, a large experiential arena. The protagonists: innovative products (fruit and vegetables and more) with high nutritional value. More commonly: Healthy Food. This is the great novelty of Macfrut 2025, the international fair of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, scheduled at the Rimini Expo Centre from Tuesday 6 to Thursday 8 May.

The three-day fair will reserve an entire area for The Healthy Food Show, a real arena that will connect foods, their transformation and their intake in the diet, in relation to well-being and health. The novelty of the Arena lies in the approach that combines the authoritativeness of the scientific treatment with the spectacularization together with testimonials known to the general public in the role of "ambassadors" of healthy eating: Manuela Arcuri , Matilde Brandi , Mirko Casadei , Mercedezs Henger , Daniele Lupo , Valeria Marini , Justine Mattera , Stella Menna , Annalisa Minetti , Valentina Vezzali . In each of the five sessions, the testimonials will dialogue with a scientific expert - thanks to the collaboration with the Federation of Italian Nutrition Societies (FeSin) -, a chef together with the CheftoChef Emilia Romagna Cuochi Association, and a leading company in the sector, moderated by a nationally renowned journalist.

These are the topics of the five talks scheduled in the Healthy Arena: What diet to live well up to 100 years?; The new frontiers of food transformation: improvement and personalization; From Junk Food to Healthy Food; What are you eating today: ask your microbiota; Maintaining health by eating: healthy eating as the basis of prevention.

The common thread of the Talks is the awareness that our well-being and health are closely influenced by what we eat. Hence the centrality of products that are aimed at consumers who are increasingly attentive to healthy eating styles, on typologies such as IV range and IV range evolved, fruit snacks and fermented functional foods, fresh-like juices and snacks from waste and vegetable by-products.

The Show is organized by Macfrut, in collaboration with experts from the University of Bologna - Department of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Technologies (Distal), Food Science Campus, Cesena - and Pubblisole.