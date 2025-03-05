Valfrutta receives prestigious recognition among historic Italian brands

Valfrutta, the symbolic brand of the Italian agricultural supply chain, officially joins the Special Register of Historic Brands of National Interest established by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. A prestigious recognition that arrived in recent days, which testifies to over 50 years of presence on the market of a brand that has made the history of Italian agri-food and is present every day on the tables of millions of families. With the registration of Valfrutta in the specific register, Conserve Italia now sees all five of its main Italian brands recognized as historic brands: Cirio, Yoga, Derby Blue, Jolly Colombani and, of course, Valfrutta. A significant milestone for the cooperative consortium, which since 1976 has represented the point of reference for the valorization of the work of producers.

“Valfrutta is much more than a brand: it is the very essence of Conserve Italia, the emblem of our cooperative agricultural supply chain and of the quality of the best Italian agriculture,” says Maurizio Gardini , president of Conserve Italia. “It is no coincidence that in the Valfrutta logo, created in its original version in 1972, starting in the 1990s it was decided to include the definition 'agricultural cooperatives' to highlight the importance of a collectively owned heritage, safeguarded by the wise and hard-working hands of thousands of Italian farmers united in cooperatives”.

“The registration in the Register of Historic Brands", adds Gardini , "is a double tribute: first of all to our farmer members who, with passion and dedication, guarantee quality production every year, as well as to all those people who work in the various phases of the supply chain to best enhance the excellence of our land, creating good and safe products".

Since its market debut in the early 1970s, Valfrutta has won over millions of Italian families with premium products ranging from fruit juices to vegetable preserves (primarily legumes and sweet corn), from tomato products to fresh fruit and vegetables, embodying the concept of “first-hand nature” (the famous payoff launched in 1987) together with the authenticity and genuineness of Italian agricultural production.

“We are proud of this achievement, which confirms the strength and credibility of Valfrutta, among the 20 brands of Italian mass consumption with the highest number of buyers. Valfrutta operates in various markets: from large-scale retail trade with its ranges of juices, vegetable preserves and tomato preserves, to the bar channel with its offer of organic juices and to products for catering with the Valfrutta Granchef ranges”, says Pier Paolo Rosetti , general manager of Conserve Italia. “This official seal is not only a certificate of historicity, but a further guarantee for consumers and a sign of solidity for our commercial partners, in Italy and abroad. Those who choose Valfrutta products know they can rely on the Italianness and traceability of our supply chain, which in some ranges can also be verified through the QR Code, as is the case with peach pieces, legumes and sweet corn”.

“In fresh fruit and vegetables, Valfrutta presides over the premium segment with excellent products from the Italian cooperative supply chain, thus promoting the work of thousands of producers committed to cultivation with sustainable agronomic practices and supported by a Group that invests in technological and varietal innovation. Registration in the Register of Historic Brands further strengthens a brand that makes genuineness, authenticity and quality its distinctive feature”, adds Raffaele Drei , president of Valfrutta Fresco Spa, the business unit of Apo Conerpo to which Conserve Italia (which is its partner) has granted the brand for the marketing of products in the fresh market.

Valfrutta's roots date back to 1966, when three fruit and vegetable cooperatives from Emilia-Romagna founded the Calpo consortium (Cooperative Associated Lavorazione Prodotti Ortofrutticoli) with the aim of creating a short supply chain between farmers and consumers, guaranteeing fresh and genuine products. In 1972, the Valfrutta logo was born, marking the beginning of the direct processing of fruit delivered by the member cooperatives to the plants in Cotignola and Barbiano, in the province of Ravenna. This phase saw the introduction of new products such as tomato preserves, fruit juices and canned legumes, consolidating the presence of the brand in Italian homes. 1976 was a crucial year with the birth of Conserve Italia, a national commercial hub that unites Calpo and 14 other Italian processing cooperatives operating in the fruit, vegetable and tomato sectors. This consolidation further strengthened Valfrutta's position in the agri-food market. In 1987, Valfrutta adopted the famous slogan “Nature first hand”, emphasizing the values of naturalness and authenticity that have always characterized the brand. In 1994 the logo changed its name to “Valfrutta – Cooperative agricole” to enhance the 100% Italian cooperative supply chain. Since the 2000s, investments in technology, innovation and sustainable agriculture have started a path of sustainability that will lead the brand today to stand out for its attention to the environment and people’s well-being.