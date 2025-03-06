Rigamonti: turnover rises to over 256 million euros

Rigamonti closes 2024 on a positive note and increasingly focuses on total quality, certified and Italian supply chains and high-end cured meats. With over 256 million euros in turnover and more than 17 thousand tons produced, the world leader in the production of Bresaola, controlled by the Brazilian giant Jbs, in fact achieved a +3.9% in value and a +5.1% in volume over 2023. A result driven by Bresaola, which absorbs 56% of the group's volumes, but in particular by Bresaola della Valtellina Igp, which reaches a +10.4% in volume.

Also growing are Prosciutto di San Daniele Dop (+9% on 2023), Prosciutto di Parma Dop (+36%) and King's specialties (+9%), including Val Liona (+10%). After the acquisition of the Gran Brianza (2019), King's and Principe (2022) brands and the synergy started with Coldiretti to enhance the Piedmontese "red gold" within Bresaola from a 100% Italian supply chain, the Group is now preparing to further broaden its focus on Dop and Igp products and is aiming for export.

"In the last five years," says CEO Claudio Palladi , "we have doubled production, focusing on diversification, high-end cured meats resulting from innovative production processes but also certified supply chains. In a complicated context, between rising prices and difficulty in finding raw materials, we have managed to consolidate Rigamonti's position as the leader of Bresaola della Valtellina PGI, reaching 40% of the market share, about 10 points more than 8 years ago. We have acquired and relaunched a historic brand like King's, which will increasingly integrate with Rigamonti and will continue to work on the segment of Italian specialties, and Principe, which has returned to being a leader in the production of Prosciutto di San Daniele PDO, with over 265 thousand legs produced and 11% of the market. A unique brand, the latter, which has a very strong export vocation in the future and which, in synergy with the parent company, we aim to make a global brand. To achieve these objectives, the Rigamonti Group will avail itself of two new managing directors, Amedeo Vida , managing director of King's and Dario Nucci , managing director of Principe”.

Vida and Nucci were appointed by the Board of Directors of the global bresaola group and important player of Prosciutto di San Daniele PDO and Prosciutto di Parma PDO (256 million euros in turnover in 2024).



Born in 1967, Amedeo Vida has 25 years of experience in marketing and business development in the food sector. During his career he has worked for large companies such as Yomo, Star and Bolton Alimentari. From 2010 to 2013 he was marketing director at Grandi Salumifici Italiani, before moving to Rovagnati SpA as international business development. In 2024 he joined Rigamonti first as sales director and then became CEO of King's.



Born in 1981, Dario Nucci , former Global Sales Director and GM for the UK of Saquella Caffè, has over 20 years of experience in the Food & Beverage sector. Specialized in the management and development of international businesses, in particular towards the United States, Brazil, Australia and the United Kingdom, he has also held strategic roles in companies such as Fiorucci, F.lli De Cecco, Rigamonti and Citterio Usa Corporation.