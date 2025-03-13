Ieg, Rimini Wellness pumps the muscles

A privileged opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors in the fitness sector, to explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration within the international manifesto for the promotion of healthy lifestyles. Let’s talk about Rimini Wellness, the fair organized by Italian exhibition group, which returns with its 19th edition from 29 May to 1 June 2025 at the Fiera e Riviera di Rimini.

The fair presents the novelty of the first Fitness Franchising Day and confirms itself ideal platform for those who want to expand their network, discover innovations and invest in the franchise of gyms, a market in continuous expansion.

Friday, May 30 will be held the first edition of the Fitness Franchising Day, an exclusive event dedicated to fitness entrepreneurs who want to expand their business opportunities. Organized in collaboration with Affilya, one of the most renowned franchising community, the meeting, the official statement of Ieg stresses, "will be an unmissable opportunity to connect franchisers, franchisees and investors interested in exploring new partnerships". During the day, participants will have access to specialized training sessions, learn more about franchising strategies and meet industry experts.

In addition to the conferences and workshops, there will be networking spaces where you can meet new partners, discover the latest innovations and develop strategic collaborations. Whether it is to expand your network of contacts, gain new skills or evaluate investment opportunities, the Fitness Franchising Day is an event not to be missed for those who want to grow their business in the world of fitness.

The Fitness Franchising Day is an event reserved for entrepreneurs and professionals directly selected by the experts of Affilya, to ensure a high-level context in which concrete business opportunities are born. The event will be divided into two distinct moments, designed to offer participants a complete view on the dynamics of franchising in the fitness sector: the morning will be dedicated to conferences and strategic insights, with prominent speakers who will analyse emerging market trends, share success models and provide practical tools for managing and growing a franchise business. We will talk about franchising, with a focus on opportunities and development strategies, fitness, exploring the evolution and potential of this market, finance, to understand the economic levers fundamental for business growth, and real estate, a crucial element for the positioning and expansion of brands.

In the afternoon, the focus will shift to networking and collaboration opportunities: franchisees and potential investors looking for new business opportunities, as well as franchisors interested in expanding their network, will have the opportunity to meet directly through targeted appointments.

These moments of dialogue, the note concludes, will represent "a concrete opportunity to initiate strategic contacts, explore valuable synergies and lay the foundations for new collaborations". A unique opportunity to "turn ideas into concrete projects and build successful relationships in the field"