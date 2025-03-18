Menopause. Nestlé Health Science: The 9 Essential Amino Acids to Maintain Well-Being

Menopause is a new phase of life, to be lived with awareness and serenity. However, some symptoms such as loss of muscle tone, fatigue, hot flashes and fragile bones can slow down the daily rhythm of many women. A set of symptoms attributable to multiple factors, but with a common denominator, of hormonal origin: the natural and progressive decline in estrogen, which regulates the menstrual cycle, influences the growth and functioning of the reproductive organs and helps maintain strong bones, elastic skin and mood balance.

Why do hot flashes occur? Estrogen also affects the brain's temperature regulation system. Its decline during menopause leads to increased sensitivity to changes in body temperature, triggering sudden increases in heat, sweating, and redness of the skin;

Loss of muscle tone and bone fragility: what is the origin? Estrogens also play a fundamental role in maintaining muscle mass and bone density. Their reduction, therefore, has direct consequences on muscles and bones, accelerating the loss of tone and strength. Not only that, the drop in estrogen also affects the metabolism, reducing the body's ability to assimilate proteins, essential for muscle regeneration. And irritability? This symptom is also mainly attributable to the reduction in estrogens, which influence the production of serotonin, which in common parlance is also called the good mood hormone. The reduction in estrogens can therefore cause emotional swings, with feelings of anxiety and greater irritability.

These changes, however, should not be scary because they can be mitigated through a healthy lifestyle and above all by following a correct and balanced diet. Since the progressive reduction in estrogen levels also leads to a reduced ability of the body to assimilate the necessary nutrients, and proteins in particular, it may be useful to introduce specific supplements into your diet. In the last year - according to data from the Nestlé Observatory, founded in 2009 with the task of investigating Italian eating habits and lifestyles - 43% of Italians have reduced their meat consumption, a percentage that rises to 54% among women. Looking at older citizens, over half (52%) in the 55-64 age group and 54% of over 65s have reduced their consumption.

An adequate protein intake is essential for maintaining muscle mass and physical strength during menopause: the intake, in the diet or through supplementation, of high-quality proteins can counteract the loss of bone mass and density in women in this phase of life.

But the benefits of protein aren’t just limited to muscle and bone function! Here are the 9 essential amino acids for maintaining energy and vitality during menopause, and where to find them.

Lysine: is involved in the formation of antibodies, the shields that protect against disease, but also in the production of enzymes and hormone synthesis; it is also necessary to fix calcium in the bones.

Isoleucine and leucine: are involved in the growth of muscle mass, in the improvement of physical performance and in the reduction of post-workout fatigue and soreness;

Phenylalanine: it is involved in mental well-being and in the health of cartilage and joints, so much so that it is also used to treat depression, osteoarthritis and other similar pathologies;

Histidine: supports the immune system and intervenes in curbing the excessive release of histamine (the molecule at the basis of allergic reactions), protects tissues from damage caused by heavy metals;

Methionine: contributes to the synthesis of carnitine, an important hormone for energy levels and weight loss, and melatonin, the sleep hormone;

Threonine: plays a very important role in ensuring the body's ability to assimilate molecules such as collagen, adrenaline and Vitamin B12, all essential for physical and mental well-being;

Tryptophan: precursor of serotonin, the feel-good hormone, this protein is therefore important for mood and mental well-being;

Valine: Helps reduce recovery time after a workout, giving a boost to muscle endurance. Not only that, it also contributes to liver health.

These 9 amino acids have in common the fact that our body is not able to produce them autonomously and must therefore take them through food. For this reason they are also called "essential amino acids". They are present in foods of animal origin, such as beef, chicken and turkey, rabbit, tuna, mackerel and eggs. But, even following a balanced diet, protein supplementation is advisable for women in menopause precisely because the changes in metabolism make it more difficult to absorb the nutrients present in food.

