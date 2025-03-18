"Kitchen Attraction": Sanbittèr celebrates World Happiness Day

On the occasion of World Happiness Day, Sanbittèr outlines “Kitchen Attraction”, underlining how the kitchen has become over the years the happiest place in the house, the beating heart of conviviality and domestic well-being.

All the greatest loves begin in the kitchen. Cinema, literature and life itself know this well. This demonstrates a universal truth: the kitchen is much more than a place where you prepare food, but it is the heart of the home, a space of happiness and the scene of unforgettable moments, where cooking and conversation go hand in hand in the creation of memories. Precisely for this reason, on the occasion of World Happiness Day, Sanbittèr gives voice to what is described as “Kitchen Attraction”, the trend that highlights how the kitchen has become the happiest place in the home as well as a space for daily well-being.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the link between food, cooking and emotional well-being. According to research by Oxford Economics, eating in company is associated with higher levels of satisfaction and happiness. At the same time, other research highlights how the act of cooking can have therapeutic effects, reducing stress and improving mood. The kitchen thus becomes a place of sociality in which memories and emotions are shared, creativity is cultivated and bonds are strengthened.

Popular culture has often celebrated the kitchen as a true theater of relationships and feelings through stories that remind us that it is a place of happiness, growth and transformation. In the film Julie & Julia, for example, the protagonist rediscovers herself through her passion for cooking, while in the novel Chocolat by Joanne Harris the kitchen is the space where destinies intertwine and forgotten emotions are reawakened.

Even in the famous animated film Ratatouille, the kitchen is the stage where dreams and talent take shape, demonstrating that anyone, with passion and dedication, can create something extraordinary.

This is why Sanbittèr, ambassador of the Italian non-alcoholic aperitif, has decreed the kitchen as the place of happiness in the home, through “Kitchen Attraction”. The combination of food, company and convivial moments makes the kitchen an essential space for daily well-being.

In this context, the kitchen becomes the space in which to live informal moments, where between a laugh and a conversation, Sanbittèr is always “there”. In fact, thanks to its ability to adapt to fast and unscheduled consumption, Sanbittèr makes the aperitif a ritual accessible everywhere, transforming the kitchen into the beating heart of the home.