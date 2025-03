Pharmanutra, il ferro sucrosomiale entra nelle linee guida Oms

Health Menopause. Nestlé Health Science: The 9 Essential Amino Acids to Maintain Well-Being

A healthy and balanced diet, with the right amount of proteins, can mitigate the most common ailments.

Menopause is a new phase of life, to be lived with awareness and serenity. However, some symptoms such as loss of muscle tone, fatigue, hot flashes and fragile bones can slow down the daily rhythm of many... more