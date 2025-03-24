Heineken Italia Receives the Milano Marketing Festival Award

Heineken Italia received the prestigious award for the “Category Leader” category during the closing ceremony of the ninth edition of the Milano Marketing Festival, the annual event that involves professors, experts, managers and philosophers from different cultures and in which the “100 Top Products. Michela Filippi (photo), Marketing Director of Heineken Italia, collected the award and commented as follows: “We are very proud to receive this important recognition, which celebrates our role as leader in the beer category, for 50 years in Italy. This achievement is the result of commitment, strategy and long-term vision. With our large portfolio of iconic brands, we will continue to lead the market, responding to consumer needs in an increasingly effective way. A special thanks to the entire team, who made this success possible”.

Today, Heineken is the leading beer producer in Italy. With 40% of volumes and a 32% market share, it produces and sells almost 7 million hectoliters per year in the Bel Paese. Its four breweries located throughout the country - Comun Nuovo (BG), Pollein (AO), Massafra (TA) and Assemini (CA) - are businesses rooted in the territories and integrated into local communities, drivers of innovation and protagonists of the economic and social development of the country. In its first 50 years in Italy, the company has made a decisive contribution to the development of the entire beer sector. Fifty years ago, in fact, beer production in Italy corresponded to approximately 6.4 million hectoliters, while today it has more than tripled to 17.4 million hectoliters, of which 6.8 million are produced by Heineken Italia.

“Our brands, loved and recognized by all, such as Heineken, Birra Moretti, Ichnusa, Birra Messina and Dreher", continues Filippi , "are the fundamental element to maintain a deep bond with consumers and to continue to drive the growth of the entire category. Our broad portfolio, ideal for accompanying every occasion of conviviality and sociality, allows us to respond to every need of the market, also offering a valid non-alcohol alternative, with the two references Heineken 0.0 and Moretti Zero.”