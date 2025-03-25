Sanpellegrino Observatory: Hydration Promotes Good Mood

Drinking water is not only a physiological necessity, but also a powerful ally for mental well-being. The brain, which is approximately 75% water, depends on a correct water balance to function optimally. Alessandro Zanasi , expert at the Sanpellegrino observatory and member of the International Stockholm Water Foundation, explains how correct hydration can positively contribute to mood, reduce stress and improve the quality of daily life.

Water is, in fact, a key element for brain function: even mild dehydration can alter cognitive abilities and increase the production of cortisol, the stress hormone. Many scientific data demonstrate that adequate hydration stimulates the synthesis of serotonin and dopamine, two neurotransmitters that are fundamental for regulating mood and psychological well-being.

"The brain is highly sensitive to water imbalances. Water plays a critical role in modulating neuronal activity, helps keep cognitive processes active and promotes the production of neurotransmitters that regulate emotional well-being. Proper hydration is associated with increased activity in the prefrontal cortex, responsible for emotional regulation and stress management. This suggests that drinking enough is not only a biological necessity, but also a key element in maintaining psychological stability and emotional well-being", explains Professor Zanasi .

Further analysis has shown that hydration also influences the quality of sleep, the ability to concentrate and the response to stress, factors that contribute to the sense of general well-being. In particular, drinking at least 1.5 liters of water a day reduces the risk of mental fatigue and improves the adaptive response of the nervous system. It is therefore essential to remember the importance of adopting a conscious approach to hydration: a small daily gesture, such as adequately hydrating, can translate into a significant improvement in the quality of life.