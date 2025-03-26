Marca Poland: debut in Poznań on April 2nd

Marca Poland, the first trade fair dedicated to the private label market in Eastern Europe, will debut in Poznań on 2 and 3 April 2025. An unprecedented event, born from the collaboration between BolognaFiere and Mtp Grupa, which brings the twenty-year winning experience of Marca by BolognaFiere to Poland.

With a proven format and an international scope, Marca Poland is a candidate to become an essential point of reference for the Eastern European Private Label, offering Made in Italy companies privileged access to a rapidly growing market.

The new Poznań fairgrounds will host Italian and international companies as exhibitors, and the Polish retailer Lidl Polska will also participate with its own exhibition space.

As a new strategic hub for networking between retailers and producers, Marca Poland is preparing to welcome a qualified but large selection of buyers from international large-scale retail trade, a fundamental presence for the event's business matching. Representatives of Aldi, Auchan Polska, Carrefour Polska, Decathlon, Douglas Polska, Eurocash, Jeronimo Martins Polska | Biedronka, Kaufland Polska, Leroy Merlin Polska, Makro Cash & Carry Polska, Netto, Pepco Poland, Rossmann, Selgros Cash & Carry, Spar, Stokrotka and many others will be present at the fair.

Designed for those who aim to expand their business and intercept new opportunities in the Polish market and in neighboring countries, Marca Poland intends to connect food and non-food producers with the main European distribution chains, thus responding to the ever-increasing demand for private label products. A need that is more concrete than ever: in Europe, and in particular in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Great Britain, the share of private labels in large-scale retail trade today represents 40% of the market for packaged consumer goods, with growth prospects in the coming years (source: Circana).

Antonio Bruzzone , CEO of BolognaFiere, expressed his satisfaction: “Marca Poland represents another important step forward in the internationalization strategy of BolognaFiere. As already happened with Cosmoprof in the cosmetics sector, we intend to export the twenty-year experience of Marca by BolognaFiere in the private label sector to the world, creating a network of b2b events. Thus, after Marca China, the agreement with Mtp Group Poznań represents another important step in the development of the Eastern European market”.

Marca Poland will also provide space for exclusive insights into market trends: conferences and targeted events will enrich the two-day event in Poland, providing data and development scenarios for Private Label in Europe.

Immediately after the press conference and the inauguration of the event, on Wednesday 2 April at 10:00 a.m. the conference Analysis and presentation of PL data in the German market and in the main European countries, curated by Circana, will be held. The meeting will allow us to explore the trend of private labels in Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and, of course, Italy, with a specific focus on the German market and the dynamics of the marketing mix.

In the afternoon, at 2 pm, space will be given to the presentation ceremony of Ipls – International Private Label Selection, the initiative promoted by Expertise on Field - Iplc The Retailer Brand Specialists, which will showcase the 16 innovative products of Italian private label, selected in January during Marca by BolognaFiere.

Another important event is scheduled for Thursday, April 3: the conference Private label and retailer brands: extraordinary scenarios for a successful relationship between manufacturers and retailers, curated by Iplc. A moment of discussion between experts and operators in the sector, which will analyze data, experiences and strategies for the success of Mdd in international markets.