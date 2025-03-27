Vinitaly 2025: 4000 companies and a full fair

Vinitaly looks beyond trade barriers and for its 57th edition, at Veronafiere from 6 to 9 April, presents itself with approximately 4,000 companies and a full exhibition area, confirming its role as the centre of gravity and thermometer of Italian wine. Operators from Italy and 140 countries are expected in the 18 pavilions of the event (including fixed and tented structures). In particular, the aim is to confirm the contingent of 30 thousand buyers of international demand, including the United States, for what is the largest 'business agenda' of Made in Italy wine. This is the snapshot of the only international exhibition dedicated to Italian wine taken today in Rome at the presentation press conference at Palazzo Montemartini.

Among the objectives that characterize all the initiatives launched this year by Veronafiere, those of promotion and internationalization are consolidated while it aims to further grow the content schedule, with Vinitaly evolving from an observer of trends to an incubator of the same.

For the President of Veronafiere, Federico Bricolo , "in recent years we have worked intensely with the institutions - ministries, embassies, ICE and international chambers of commerce - to expand promotion to support the competitiveness of the sector. Today Vinitaly represents the natural aggregator of Italian wine on the main target markets. A positioning that we intend to further strengthen by making all our know-how available to politics and businesses, to support them in the challenges arising from the current complex scenario, also tracing new destination routes".

Internationalization, always in a two-way direction from Verona to the world and vice versa, remains a priority of the event and of the incoming plan created by Veronafiere in collaboration with Agenzia Ice for Vinitaly 2025. "There are 1,200 top buyers accredited and hosted in Verona", announced the general manager Adolfo Rebughini . "A selection profiled by 71 countries, six more than last year, which achieved the goal of replicating the record of 2024. A result that cannot be taken for granted given the persistence of geopolitical tensions". Among the largest delegations of super operators selected from the non-EU area, those from the USA and Canada are in pole position, followed by China, the United Kingdom, Brazil but also India, Singapore, Japan and South Korea. While, for the European continent, Germany, Switzerland, Northern Europe and the Balkan area lead the way.

"The turning point that began ten years ago, with the clear division between business at the fair and wine lovers in the city and further strengthened in 2023, is now irreversible and will have to find further development in the future strategic plans of Veronafiere", explained CEO Maurizio Danese . "The strengthening of the foreign calendar in the main areas of demand and the optimization of investments to amplify the ecosystem of the Italian wine trade fair brand are the guidelines that will allow Vinitaly to be increasingly international and oriented to the needs of companies".

From markets to trends, Vinitaly represents an incubator of trends that has always intercepted, monitored and analyzed in order to enhance services and content for exhibiting companies and for the sector. "They go in this direction", continued Rebughini , "the project dedicated to NoLo wines that enter the program of the event for the first time both at the exhibition level in the Mixology area and in terms of content. In fact, there are two focuses on the calendar: the first on market expectations and the second on 0.0 technologies. There is also space for Raw Wine and the wines of Amphora Revolution, which is part of the 57th edition of the Show. Among the novelties, also the specific one on wine tourism. In fact, the zero issue of Vinitaly Tourism makes its debut, with the participation of specialized national and foreign tour operators from the United States, Spain and Germany. A project that, in perspective, could also enter the schedules of the foreign stages of the event in Asia, South and North America".

At the press conference to present the 57th Vinitaly, in addition to the top management of Veronafiere with Vice President Matteo Gelmetti , speakers included Francesco Lollobrigida , Minister of Agriculture, Alessia Rotta , Councilor for Trade and Productive Activities of the Municipality of Verona, and Matteo Zoppas , President of the Ice Agency. After the report by the head of the Uiv-Vinitaly Observatory on “Wine, focus on young people: consumers under 44 today and tomorrow in Italy and the United States”, Paolo Castelletti , Secretary General of the Italian Wine Union, Roberta Garibaldi , tourism expert and professor at the University of Bergamo, Micaela Pallini (photo), President of Federvini, Massimo Tribaldi , Vice President of Assoenologi, and Marzia Varvaglione , President of Ceev, also spoke.