Ieg (Rimini Fair) closes 2024 with revenues up 17.7%

The board of directors of Ieg, Italian Exhibition Group, a leading company in Italy for the organisation of international trade fairs and listed on Euronext Milan, has approved the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024. The financial year ended with revenues of 250 million Euros, +17.7% compared to the previous year, adjusted ebitda is 65.9 million Euros, +33.1% compared to 2023. The profit amounted to 32.5 million, +146.1% compared with the previous year while the net financial position at 13.5 million improved by 15.2 million compared with 28.7 million at 31 December 2024. In the fourth quarter 2024 alone, revenues stood at 70.7 million euros, +12.7% compared to the fourth quarter 2023. The board of directors proposed a dividend of 0.20 Euros per share.

"The solidity of our business model -underlines the ceo of the IEG group, Corrado Arturo Peraboni- is confirmed by the exceptional results of 2024, a year which benefited from a more favourable calendar compared to 2023, with events such as Tecna in Italy and Fesqua in Brazil, but where we were also able to grow organically especially on the core exhibition products of our portfolio, such as KEY, Vicenzaoro, Sigep, Rimini Wellness, Ecomondo and TTG".

"Very positive -adds Peraboni- the performance of the related services division both in terms of turnover and margin, which has contributed together with the other business lines to achieve results above guidance for all financial indicators. The investment plan to support the growth foreseen in the Strategic Plan 2023-2028 is continuing to meet the deadlines set for the exhibition centre of Vicenza. In the meantime, in October, the installation of two temporary pavilions that will enrich the exhibition center of Rimini until the realization of the expansion of the district and make available additional 8,300 square meters of exhibition space".

"The investments -continues the ceo- have also continued through the acquisition of new fair products such as Venditalia that will be organized in Rimini from 2026, Infra FM and Smart City in Brazil. For FY 2025, we aim to further consolidate growth by recovering the effect of biennials. In addition, we plan to continue the expansion for external lines not only on fair products, but also expanding the integrated offer in the services segment in line with our strategic plan".

The revenues of the Organized Events business line, which represented 61.8% of the group’s sales in 2024, amounted to 154.6 million Euros, an increase of 32.5 million Euros (+27%) compared with the previous year. The Hosted Events recorded total revenues of 3.7 million Euros, down by 900 thousand Euros compared to 31 December 2023 "due to different scheduling of some events". Congress Events recorded a total of 119 congresses at the two venues (Palacongressi di Rimini and Vicenza Convention Center), with revenues totalling 20.8 million Euros, with an incremental change of 1.6 million Euros compared to 2023 (in which they amounted to 19.2 million Euros).