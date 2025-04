Casalasco: QuattroR cede la sua partecipazione a Fsi

Conserved and jams Casalasco acquires Pummarò, Polpabella and Sugo Lampo brands from Star

New coup for the group after the closing of the agreement with Unilever for “Knorr Tomato al Gusto”

New acquisition for Casalasco Group. The agreement for the transfer of the business unit relating to the Pummarò, Polpabella and Sugo Lampo brands from Star Alimentare SpA (part of the GB Foods Group)... more