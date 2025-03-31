Italian Strategic Fund invests €200 million in Casalasco

The QuattroR fund has signed a binding agreement with Fsi - Fondo Strategico Italiano led by Maurizio Tamagnini, for the sale of its stake in Casalasco Spa, the Italian leading group in the cultivation, processing of tomatoes, packaging and marketing of its derivatives, with a portfolio of brands that are symbols of Made in Italy excellence, including De Rica, Pomì and Pummarò, as well as brands of high international fame such as Pomito and Tomato al Gusto.

The value of Fsi's investment is 200 million euros "in an international aggregation and growth project" that could also lead to the listing of Casalasco on the stock exchange.

Following the operation, the agricultural supply chain, through the Consorzio Casalasco del Pomodoro and its Holding, will strengthen its share in Casalasco S.p.A. while maintaining a key role in this further development project of the Group. QuattroR will have the opportunity to invest again in Casalasco through the QuattroR MidCap fund, which replicates the distinctive “Money-In” strategy operating in the segment of Italian SMEs present in key sectors for the country system.

Since the entry of QuattroR at the end of 2021 with a capital increase of €100 million, Casalasco has undertaken a path of significant growth, both at an industrial and income level. In the last three years, revenues have gone from €330 million to over €600 million with a more than proportional growth in margins and important investments focused on plants, energy efficiency and reduction of water consumption, and the creation of an advanced Innovation Center.

Also in the last three years - a note recalls - Casalasco has completed four strategic acquisitions to consolidate its position: Emiliana Conserve, focused on strengthening its industrial and agricultural base, De Martino, dedicated to the export of food products to value-added markets such as Scandinavia and Japan, the premium brand Knorr Tomato al Gusto, acquired by the Unilever group and leader on the German market, and the brands Pummarò, Polpabella and Sugo Lampo leader on the Italian market from the STAR group.

Francesco Conte, CEO of QuattroR SGR and Vice President of Casalasco S.p.A., commented: "We are extremely satisfied with the results achieved by Casalasco, which represents a great success story in the Italian agri-food sector and the first divestment of the QuattroR fund that fully reflects the value of what has been created. Working in partnership with a top-level management team, we have achieved extraordinary growth and further strengthened Casalasco's leadership in the sector, with significant strategic acquisitions and investments to support the entire system".

Costantino Vaia, CEO of Casalasco, added: “First of all, I would like to thank the QuattroR Fund and its shareholders for believing in our supply chain and accompanying us on a highly satisfying growth path. The support of its managers, especially in extraordinary M&A operations, has allowed us to ensure the achievement of the ambitious goals we had set ourselves. We are now working for the future of Casalasco SpA and its 800 member agricultural companies, alongside another prestigious partner such as FSI, with whom we have already planned a new phase of dimensional development and creation of shared value”.

"The FSI investment aims to promote a large aggregation project, starting from Italy, but with a European scope, in line with the FSI investment strategy also open to other companies and entrepreneurs, who share its values, with the aim of reaching 1.5 billion euros in turnover", declared Maurizio Tamagnini, CEO of FSI. According to Barnaba Ravanne, CoManaging Partner of Fsi, Casalasco, following a significant growth path, can aim for a stock market listing with a capitalization "over one billion euros".