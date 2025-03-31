Longino & Cardenal: revenues up to 36.9 million euros (+3.1%)

The Board of Directors of Longino & Cardenal SpA, active in the research, selection and distribution of rare and precious foods and a point of reference for national and international fine dining, met today and approved the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Draft Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

“2024 has highlighted a complex economic context, characterized by strong uncertainties that have affected both the evolution of demand and the dynamics of prices, but, despite the challenging scenario, our Group has been able to react, maintaining stability and continuity”, commented Riccardo Uleri , President and CEO of Longino & Cardenal SpA

Consolidated turnover recorded a growth of 3.1%, reaching 36.9 million euros, and the contribution margin increased its incidence on turnover from 23.3% in 2023 to 24.1% in 2024. The net result still showed a loss of 367 thousand euros, but an improvement compared to the loss of 525 thousand euros in the 2023 financial year.

"Despite the still negative closing", Uleri continues, "we believe that the direction taken is the right one and that the first signs of recovery, although still fragile, are starting to appear. Overall, we believe that the past year, although not without difficulties, has laid the foundations for solid and lasting growth. The strategic choices made, the investments in new production and digital assets, the consolidated presence in dynamic international markets represent for us a solid platform on which to build the future".

The Chairman considers the improvement in the Group's Net Financial Debt to be "significant", having gone from 6.8 million euros in 2023 to 6.0 million euros in 2024, "a sign of greater efficiency in resource management and careful control of the financial structure. With confidence", concludes Uleri , "we look to 2025 as a year of relaunch, supported by the determination and vision that have always distinguished Longino & Cardenal".