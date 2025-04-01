Heineken Silver: From Beer to Beauty Cream

Heineken Silver, the beer renowned for its ultra-refreshing smoothness, today introduces The Heineken Smootheriser, a skin-smoothing beauty cream. Blurring the lines between beer and beauty, the cream draws inspiration from Heineken Silver’s refreshing, easy-drinking formula, taking its smoothness beyond just beer.

At a time when consumers are engaging with brands in more unexpected ways, Heineken Silver is adapting to cultural trends, going beyond traditional marketing to create something playful and disruptive. Launching in Asia, this unexpected creation taps into the rise in popularity of skincare and the rise of self-care to engage a wider audience with something playful and disruptive.

Pushing category boundaries is in Heineken Silver’s DNA. Brewed at -1°C for a crisp, refreshing taste, the beer has always redefined smoothness. Now, in true Heineken Silver style, the brand is making waves with its unconventional approach to brand engagement, sparking curiosity and conversation.

“Heineken Smootheriser isn’t just about riding the latest trends,” says Nabil Nasser , Global Head of the Heineken Brand. “It’s about Heineken blending humor, innovation and cultural relevance to create a memorable crossover that gets people talking, whether they’re beer lovers, skincare lovers or both. After all, when something is as smooth as Heineken Silver, why stop at the beer?”

Infused with the same premium barley and hops that give Heineken Silver its signature fresh taste, Heineken Smootheriser is exquisitely packaged with a premium formula designed to hydrate and nourish the skin. Over 1,000 limited edition boxes are now available exclusively through select activations and giveaways.

Heineken Smootheriser will launch in Taiwan and Cambodia, coinciding with the official launch of Heineken Silver in the latter market. Fans eager to witness the exciting mix of beer and beauty can follow @heineken_tw and @heineken_kh on Instagram for more updates on Heineken Smootheriser.