Royal Unibrew: revenues rise to 2.015 billion euros (+16%) in 2024

Royal Unibrew, the holding company of brands such as Ceres and Lemonsoda, closed 2024 with growing numbers despite a struggling market. Net revenues rose to 2.015 billion euros (+16% on 2023), while organic growth was 6%. Volumes increased to 17.4 million hl against 14.1 million in 2023, also thanks to the recent acquisition of Vrumona, the second largest soft drinks company in the Netherlands. Ebitda...