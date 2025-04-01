Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Royal Unibrew: revenues rise to 2.015 billion euros (+16%) in 2024
Growing numbers in the European and Italian market after the acquisition of Vrumona
Royal Unibrew, the holding company of brands such as Ceres and Lemonsoda, closed 2024 with growing numbers despite a struggling market. Net revenues rose to 2.015 billion euros (+16% on 2023), while organic growth was 6%. Volumes increased to 17.4 million hl against 14.1 million in 2023, also thanks to the recent acquisition of Vrumona, the second largest soft drinks company in the Netherlands. Ebitda...
