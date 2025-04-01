It does not receive public funding
Royal Unibrew: revenues rise to 2.015 billion euros (+16%) in 2024

Growing numbers in the European and Italian market after the acquisition of Vrumona

Royal Unibrew, the holding company of brands such as Ceres and Lemonsoda, closed 2024 with growing numbers despite a struggling market. Net revenues rose to 2.015 billion euros (+16% on 2023), while organic growth was 6%. Volumes increased to 17.4 million hl against 14.1 million in 2023, also thanks to the recent acquisition of Vrumona, the second largest soft drinks company in the Netherlands. Ebitda...

