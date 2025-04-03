Tuttofood 2025: over 3000 exhibitors and 90 thousand visitors expected

Tuttofood Milano 2025, now in its tenth edition overall, redesigned in its strategic objectives, will become a point of reference and aggregation for the agri-food industry and culture on a global level, thanks also to the synergy between Fiere di Parma and Koelnmesse Italia.

International trade fairs – unique moments, capable of bringing together in one place companies from all over the world, with their baggage of cultures, languages, professionalism and lifestyles – are increasingly called to a role that goes beyond the classic one of business facilitators. Today, such events must, in fact, propose themselves as new platforms for the development of markets, opportunities and themes already opened by international diplomacy through its action on official tables and channels.

This is the vision of Fiere di Parma, which entrusts its realization to its first Tuttofood, scheduled in Milan from 5 to 8 May 2025, which is reflected in that of the exhibitors, coming from all over the world but in agreement in wanting to avoid an escalation of duties and non-tariff barriers.

This was discussed during the official presentation of the event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in front of an audience of ambassadors, representatives of the main industry associations, Italian journalists and foreign correspondents.

Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi opened the conference by reporting a message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani , who underlined the value of Tuttofood Milano 2025 as a reference trade fair for the agri-food supply chain, a pillar of our production system and a driving sector of our country's exports, which in 2024 exceeded 67 billion euros with an increase of 8% compared to the previous year. The minister strongly confirmed her personal and government support and closeness to initiatives such as Tuttofood.

The president of Ice/Ita Agenzia Matteo Zoppas intervened by stating: "Trade fairs confirm themselves as an essential tool for the development of our companies, in particular of SMEs that are entering international markets for the first time. Where they must then be accompanied on their growth path. This is why Ice is alongside Tuttofood and supports this initiative, selecting more than 200 high-profile buyers from 30 countries through its foreign network and developing business matching programs, roadshows and communication campaigns aimed at amplifying the impact of the event. In 2024 alone, Ice supported 125 trade fair events and offered over 65,600 consultancy services to companies, confirming its commitment to supporting the international positioning of our production system. The numbers of agri-food exports confirm the growth of the sector which, in 2024, reached 69 billion euros, with an increase of 7.5% compared to 2023. In the right direction towards the objective indicated by the government for the 100 billion agri-food sector”.

The president of Fiere di Parma Franco Mosconi, thanking Minister Tajani for his hospitality and Undersecretary Tripodi for his presence, in his speech emphasized the meaning of "being guests here today at the Maeci to present the Tuttofood project in its new format, in front of such a prestigious audience of diplomatic representatives from all over the world".

Antonio Cellie , CEO of Fiere di Parma, intervened by specifying that “It would be reductive to think of our Fairs as a simple showcase for food products. With Tuttofood 2025 we are scaling up, on a global level, our idea of a fair that we have developed by organizing Cibus for 40 years, that is, creating platforms in which to develop, systematically and through the voice of companies, the operational issues that international diplomacy strategically addresses every day at institutional tables. Our objective, in fact, does not stop at supporting Italian and international companies, but acts on a key lever of our business: an international network that generates real opportunities for the sector, that acts as a bridge between companies and thousands of top buyers from more than 100 countries, encouraging the growth of an intercultural dialogue in a global and innovative environment oriented towards sustainability and food quality”.

In fact, there are many highly innovative aspects of the event which, thanks to the use of experiential formats and thematic areas dedicated to new food & beverage trends as well as a rich program of events at the fair and in the city, will transform itself into a hub capable of designing the future guidelines of sustainable production and consumption models. Over 3,000 exhibitors from all over the world are expected, more than 90,000 visitors, including over 3,000 top international buyers, involved in the incoming program developed in collaboration with Ice/Ita Agenzia and representatives of the main industry associations.

Alongside Fiere di Parma and Tuttofood 2025, in fact, are all the Italian agri-food associations that see the fair as a moment of truth and a great opportunity for discussion for the entire sector.

Among the European countries best represented among the exhibitors are Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal and France which, added together, cover 50% of the relative share and offer the international visitor a clear overview of the agri-food panorama of Central and Southern Europe. The number of overseas companies present at the fair is also interesting: among them, North Africa stands out (with Egypt in the front row), South-East Asia and the Far East (with large participations from China, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia), as well as the rest of Asia (with India as the maximum representative) and the inevitable presence of US companies.