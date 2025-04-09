Kinder Sorpresa... it's you: a dream come true

On the occasion of the Milan Design Week 2025, from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 April in via Novi 2 in Milan, the Kinder Sorpresa Design Studio opens to the public, a one-of-a-kind experiential space. An immersive journey into the world of iconic Kinder surprises, where visitors can be amazed, transformed and discover the behind the scenes of the creation of surprises, from the idea to the final realization, retracing the history of a Love Brand born in 1974 that has recently celebrated 50 years and is always in continuous evolution.

Guests will experience first-hand the passion, ingenuity and care that Ferrero creatives, designers and engineers dedicate every day to the creation of the famous Kinder surprises, developed internally through a dedicated division, with the support of experts and after long phases of study, research and rigorous safety checks. An exciting journey into the heart of a world designed to inspire the imagination and amaze entire generations of children, and not only.

Thanks to innovative technology, visitors will be able to experience the thrill of transforming themselves into a Kinder surprise. A unique experience that combines technology, creativity and fun to transport the public into the magical universe of surprises from the world's most beloved egg. At the end of the experience, all guests will receive their own Kinder-style figure on their smartphone, and fifty lucky people will have the chance to physically receive their 3D avatar at home, kept in an elegant display case.