Ferrero invests €284 million to expand Brantford, Ontario site

The Ferrero Group has announced an investment of 445 million Canadian dollars, equivalent to about 284 million Euros, to expand its production facility in Brantford, Ontario, Canada. Expansion which, in the intentions of the confectionery company of Alba (CN) should create about 500 new jobs and improve the production capacity of the company in the region. The investment, in fact, should facilitate the production of new products: first of all the launch of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate squares and Nutella biscuits, which for the first time will be produced outside Europe. It is therefore a strategic move that underlines Ferrero’s intention to diversify its product offering in North America, while strengthening its commitment to local sourcing and production.

"We are grateful for the continued support of the province and the city of Brantford, who recognize the invaluable contribution of the food industry -explains Eric Houdet, senior vice president of Ferrero Canada-. As Brantford’s largest employer, this investment and the hundreds of new employees will strengthen the local economy and help us bring incredible delights to more people around the world".

The new investment will bring Ferrero’s workforce in Brantford to more than 1,800 employees: in fact, in the area, the company of Alba confirms its position as main employer. Ferrero’s expansion is supported by a 36 million Canadian dollars (approximately 23 million Euros) funding commitment from the Ontario government through the Invest Ontario Fund: an economic commitment to improve the company’s production efficiency by incorporating advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics, which will improve productivity and operational capabilities.

"At a time when businesses are facing challenges, this investment represents a vote of confidence in Ontario’s manufacturing sector" said Ontario Premier Doug Ford, while for Vic Fedeli, minister of Economic development of Ontario’s job creation and commerce, "with a highly skilled workforce and competitive business environment, Ontario continues to stand out as a reliable partner for domestic and international businesses seeking to grow in the face of global economic uncertainty. We are delighted to welcome this investment from Ferrero and look forward to seeing its activities catalyse economic growth and innovation in Brantford".

The development of Ferrero in Canada, according to experts, is in line with Ontario’s broader strategy to strengthen the food manufacturing sector, which plays a vital role in the province’s economy. The food industry will account for approximately 830,000 jobs in Ontario by 2024, and initiatives such as the Advancing Ontario Made Manufacturing Plan are designed to support the growth and competitiveness of this sector.