Sanpellegrino Observatory: Water, an ally against the effects of metropolitan stress

Living in an urban environment means dealing with a series of stressors on a daily basis that impact our psycho-physical well-being. Pollution, noise, frenetic pace and crowding put a strain on our body, constantly activating the sympathetic nervous system and increasing levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. Proper daily hydration can modulate the biological response to stress, improving cognitive and emotional resilience.

The brain is about 75% water, and even mild dehydration can have a negative effect on its function. Scientific studies show that a 1-2% water loss can impair short-term memory, reduce concentration, and increase anxiety levels. Additionally, poor hydration impairs the production of essential neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, which are crucial for regulating mood.

“Water is essential for maintaining neurochemical homeostasis,” explains Alessandro Zanasi , expert at the Sanpellegrino Observatory and member of the International Stockholm Water Foundation. “Drinking enough throughout the day helps reduce the production of cortisol, the stress hormone, and promotes the proper functioning of brain connections, improving concentration and the management of emotions.”

To maximize the benefits of hydration, it is essential to adopt some targeted strategies in your daily routine, such as drinking at least 1.5 liters of water and preferring water rich in electrolytes, i.e. minerals such as magnesium, sodium and potassium, which help maintain the correct water balance and improve nerve transmission. In an increasingly complex urban context, therefore, hydration becomes a key ally for mental and physical health, increasing general well-being and the ability to face the challenges of metropolitan life.