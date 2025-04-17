Italian Exhibition Group, shopping in Brazil

Important acquisition on the international fair market of Ieg, Italian exhibition group, leader in Italy in the organization of international trade fairs and listed on Euronext Milan. The company announces today in a press release that it has acquired 51% of Fenagra, International Fair of the Feed & Food Agroindustry, organized by Editora Stilo, which thus enters into the portfolio of its subsidiary IEG Brasil.

This acquisition, the note points out, is the most important operation so far by IEG in Brazil: an investment in a central sector such as agribusiness, animal nutrition, oils and fats. The 18th edition of Fenagra, from 13 to 15 May 2025 in the main pavilion of the Anhembi District, in Sao Paulo, will be a record with 230 exhibitors from 17 countries (Europe, Asia, South America, United States and Australia) and 16,000 square meters exhibited.

The agribusiness in Brazil is worth 170 billion dollars (equivalent to almost 150 billion Euros) and represents 50% of total exports. Linked to agro is the sector of animal nutrition where Fenagra is a protagonist and aggregates the market of compound feed for about 45 billion dollars (about 50 billion Euros), on which it is expected to +3% in the next 5 years. For pet food in South America alone, with Brazil as a key market, we are talking about double digit annual growth with a forecast of 30 billion dollars (26.3 billion Euros) in 2025. In addition, for fats (used in the cosmetics industry) but especially vegetable oils Brazil produces 50% of all South America, mainly destined to biofuels, frontier of the green economy from food waste.

"The challenge of internationality -says IEG’s director, Corrado Peraboni- is guaranteeing us excellent results. The strategy of geo-cloning our leading products or buying others abroad has proven successful. Today our turnover is produced in ten countries around the world, from Brazil to Mexico, from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia, from Dubai to Singapore, from China to Canada, to the United States. We are consolidating some twenty fairs abroad with consequent business spillovers on our Italian territories".

"We intend to increase the visibility of Fenagra -adds Graziano Messana, head of IEG’s operations in Brazil- for the benefit of exhibitors and buyers. The agribusiness has numerous and relevant points of contact with core areas of IEG, such as sustainability and innovation. In addition to entering a new sector, we are bringing our know-how to enhance the event and offer even more value to the market".

As explained by the president of IEG Brasil and CCO of IEG, Carlo Costa and the international business development director of IEG, Francesco Santa, "the decision to acquire Fenagra is part of the IEG group’s expansion plan to strengthen its global presence in strategic sectors. This transaction took ten months of complex work and reflects our strategic line of diversification in the markets to make our Group increasingly resilient".

With a turnover in Brazil of around 30 million Reais (equivalent to about 4.5 million Euros), over the last two years IEG has acquired 100% of Expo InfraFM and MundoGeo, confirming its objective of becoming one of the country’s top five exhibition organisers: the company from Rimini has in its portfolio 12 fairs in the sectors of civil construction and fixtures, surface treatment, geotechnologies, drones, space, facility management, health and nutrition: Fesqua, Fesqua Vetro, Ebrats, Feipat, DroneShow, MundoGEO Connect, SpaceBR, e-VTOL, Expo InfraFM, Smart City Business Brasil and Fenagra.

Italian Exhibition Group closed 2024 with revenues of 250 million Euros, +17.7% compared to the previous year, adjusted EBITDA at 65.9 million Euros, +33.1% compared to 2023 and profit at 32.5 million, +146.1% compared to the previous year.



