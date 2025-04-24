Euroflora, from today to 4 May returns to Genoa the world floriculture

Opens today the doors to visitors Euroflora with the 13th "International Exhibition of plants and flowers", the only Italian appointment among the European floralies recognized by Aiph, International association of horticultural producers scheduled until 4 May. As highlighted by the president of the Liguria Region Marco Bucci, "the motto of this 2025 edition can be 'Back to the future', because this year the event finds its historic home in the district of the Foce in a completely new look: Euroflora gives, in fact, Visitors have a unique opportunity to admire for the first time the new Parco della Foce, all of which is part of the great Waterfront project".



After two editions in Nervi, Euroflora therefore returns 'home', as also said Mauro Ferrando the president of Porto Antico Spa, among the organizers of the event, emphasizing the great jump from 35,000 to 85,000 sqm exhibition distributed in four sites: 85,000 square meters of gardens overlooking the sea, 400 exhibitors and more than 4 kilometers of immersive paths, which have transformed the former Kennedy Fair area into an immense flowered stage. For the first time, The event starts from the nascent Parco della Foce, set up with spectacular flowered areas, a wooden mirador overlooking the sea and 2,000 plants of 100 different species to tell about the Italian biodiversity.

In the new central arena of the Palasport, a Genoa Lantern covered with flowers and a photograph tribute to Pope Francesco welcome visitors. There are no shortage of surprises: two floral dinosaurs, floating gardens between yachts and boats, and the Blue Pavilion with compositions dedicated to Sampdoria and Genoa, cut flowers, bonsai and even a palm tree from Miami.

The claim chosen this year, namely 'Nature makes space', reflects the spirit of an evolving Genoa, as stated by the acting mayor Pietro Piciocchi: "A new district for a city that looks to the future".

According to Bucci, "new and extremely positive is also the attitude of many operators in the world of floriculture that are creating this event. Seeing so many participants, including many from abroad, and the involvement of so many companies in the territory, is a great satisfaction: it means that Euroflora, which together with the Boat Show and Rolly Days represents the 'triad' of Genoa’s flagship events, is a strategic asset for the city and the Region, an event in which we want to continue investing".

"It is a great satisfaction for me to open today the thirteenth edition of Euroflora -adds the vice president and councilor to the Agriculture and the Great Events of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana-. An event that is a source of pride for Liguria and the whole of Italy, taking into account the excellent state of health of the national floriculture sector, a sector that places beauty and quality at the center, and whose value is not only that which can be translated into economic numbers and terms. Numbers that are however very important and that tell the strength of our sector florovivaistico, which generates 3.145.000.000 Euros of value at national level, with that liguria that reaches quota 437 million Euros, about a third of the total national. Euroflora is an extraordinary opportunity to make everyone understand that floriculture is not only an economic activity, although very important, but it is a bridge between agriculture, tourism, culture and tradition, and is a fundamental showcase for the future of a sector that is characteristic of Liguria, the first region in the world to launch the floriculture at an industrial level, in the middle of the 800".