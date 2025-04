Kellogg's lancia i cereali high protein

Health Nestlé: Powdered Milk and Soya to Fight Malnutrition

Bear Brand Milk N' Soy Launches in the Philippines, Focusing on Quality Plant-Based Protein

As part of its efforts to make good nutrition accessible to those who need it most, Nestlé is launching Bear Brand Milk N’ Soy, a soy-based powdered milk drink for school-age children in the Philippines. Ne... more