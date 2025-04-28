Casalasco relaunches the Italian excellence of tomato at Tuttofood

It will show itself and its products at Tuttofood Milano 2025, scheduled from 5 to 8 May, Casalasco, the leading group in the cultivation, processing of tomatoes, packaging and marketing of its derivatives, with a portfolio of brands that are symbols of Made in Italy excellence, including De Rica, Pomì and Pummarò, as well as internationally renowned brands such as Pomito and Tomato al Gusto.

Relaunching the Italian excellence of tomato, for the first time, the group presents itself at a trade fair event (Pad. 2, Stand F03) not only with its historic brands Pomì and De Rica, but also with the brands recently acquired by Star: Pummarò, Polpabella and Sugo Lampo. An extension that confirms the will of Casalasco to strengthen its presence in the market and offer consumers an even richer range of products with high quality standards 100% made in Italy.

Casalasco will continue to build on the historical character of its brands, true icons of tomato preserves, looking at innovation and consumer preferences. Among the novelties presented, the new tube of double concentrate 140 g within the line tomato De Rica, unique in its kind on the market, designed to meet the needs of practicality and taste in the kitchen.

For Pomì, the focus is on sustainable innovation: the protagonist is the new Fine Pulp 390 g in Tetra Pak Recart packaging, made from 71% renewable raw materials of vegetable origin, with an 83% reduction in CO2 emissions and FSC certification for the use of paper from responsibly managed forests and other controlled sources.

Participation in the fair, the official press release stresses, "will be a privileged opportunity to highlight the path of the Group, which for more than 40 years represents an excellence in the cultivation and processing of Italian tomatoes, combining tradition and innovation".

In the month of May, the Casalasco Group will also participate with Pomì at the Saudi Food Show in Riyadh (12-14 May) for Middle Eastern operators and at PLMA Amsterdam (20-21 May), the largest international trade fair for the distributor’s brand.

"These participations -adds the note- represent a further confirmation of the company’s growth strategy, aimed at enhancing Made in Italy in the world and consolidating its presence in key markets".