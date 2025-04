Le Vie dei casari per conoscere il formaggio di montagna

Cheese and dairy products Grana Padano: new export record in 2024, with almost 2.7 million wheels

Germany confirms itself as the most profitable market (23.5% of the total). Followed by France and the USA

The Grana Padano Cheese Protection Consortium is ready to celebrate a new export record that consolidates the constant growth of the most consumed PDO in the world. In 2024, in fact, 2,685,541 wheels were... more