Heineken Beyond Beer: Tenzing Minority Acquired

Heineken is continuing its acquisitions outside of the beer sector, taking a stake in British energy drinks company Tenzing. In a joint statement, the companies said the Dutch brewing giant has acquired a minority stake in Tenzing. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tenzing was founded in 2016 by former Red Bull executive Huib Van Bockel . The group was seeking investment, and Van Bockel said the company was “looking for a partner who could help us grow while staying true to ourselves.” He added: “We had interest from several global players, but we chose Heineken because they share what matters most: a belief in craftsmanship, natural ingredients and building community-based brands. They are a family business that champions bold ideas and challenges the status quo. We will learn from them, but it will always be the same team that will run Tenzing independently.”

Tenzing markets its energy drinks in the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. For its part, Heineken has been expanding its interests outside of the beer sector for years by acquiring stakes in emerging companies. Last year, for example, Amstel acquired a minority stake in Dutch ready-to-drink brand Stëlz for an undisclosed amount. In 2023, Heineken also acquired a minority stake in Served, the British ready-to-drink brand co-founded by pop star Ellie Goulding.

Boudewijn Haarsma , Heineken UK’s chief executive, welcomed the acquisition of the minority stake in Tenzing as “an incredibly exciting step for us. As well as developing and growing the beer and cider categories, which remain core to us, we are keen to invest selectively in growth markets beyond these. This is Heineken UK’s first investment in the fast-growing energy drinks market and we look forward to sharing valuable lessons and insights as we grow the Tenzing brand together.”