Carlsberg Britvic launches new 7Up Pink Lemonade

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Carlsberg Britvic, now a major player in the British alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage market, has decided to expand its 7Up range with the launch of the Pink Lemonade zero-sugar variant of the odd 7Up. In fact, this is the first operation of the new beverage giant, which came into being in January 2025 after the British High Court gave its okay to the nearly €4 billion deal: an operation that, a...