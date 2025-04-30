Lactalis and Nestlé team up in Canada

Lactalis Canada, active in the dairy sector, has signed a partnership with Nestlé Canada to launch new frozen yogurts that will be marketed through a new licensing agreement. The collaboration includes 8 references with the iÖGO brand of Lactalis Canada: four bars (strawberry-cheesecake, raspberry-chocolate, cherry and blueberry), 4 bowls (vanilla, strawberry, cherry and blueberry) and 3 pops with the iÖGO brand nanö (strawberry-banana, peach and berries).

"Proudly produced in Canada and leveraging the popularity of the iÖGO brand, we are excited to expand into the frozen category in collaboration with Nestlé Canada -explains Adrienne Pagot-Gérault, general manager, Yogurt & Cultured Division, Lactalis Canada-. As we welcome the warmer season, we are excited to introduce to Canadians these new iÖGO and iÖGO nanö frozen yogurt products, which combine the indulgence of a frozen treat with the nutritional value, quality and enjoyment of iÖGO yogurt".

The frozen yogurt products are made with real fruit, 100% Canadian milk and proudly display the Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) Blue Cow logo, which is also found on iÖGO and iÖGO nanö yogurt products.

"We are excited to partner with Lactalis Canada to bring innovative and delicious frozen yogurt options to the Canadian market -added Paul de Larzac, President of Nestlé Canada for Ice cream-. Combining the reliable quality of Nestlé Canada with the innovative spirit and popularity of the leading brand iÖGO, we look forward to offering consumers a new and refreshing way to enjoy their favorite Canadian-made yogurt this summer."

Lactalis Canada Inc.

With over 140 years of brand history, Lactalis Canada is active in the dairy sector in Canada behind the iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza! , Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy! , Marie Morin Canada, Galbani and Président. The company is part of the Lactalis Group, a world leader in the dairy sector, based in Laval, France.

Nestlé Canada



Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company, operating in 189 countries. In Canada, Nestlé produces and/or locally distributes some of the world’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Nesquik, Häagen-Dasz, KitKat, Nescafe, and Nestlé Drumstick. In Canada, the multinational employs more than 3,700 people.



