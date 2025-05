Orsero protagonista a Macfrut

Fairs Macfrut/2. Symposium of medicinal and aromatic herbs debuts

From 6 to 8 May at the Rimini Expo Centre over 100 scholars from 24 countries of three continents will be present

At Macfrut over 100 scholars from 24 countries to take stock of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants in the world. This is the calling card of the eleventh edition of the International Mediterranean Symposium... more