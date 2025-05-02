Orsero protagonist at Macfrut

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

“I Frutti di Gil,” the joint venture between Gruppo Orsero, a leading distributor of fruit and vegetable products, and Cerchia Holding of the Molari family, specialists in varietal selection and nursery of berries, will be present at Macfrut 2025. The partnership signed a year ago, exactly on May 2, 2024 will have its own dedicated space with a modern design, located in Hall D2-Stand 063 of the fair...