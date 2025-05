Intesa Sanpaolo premia 14 aziende tra Milano e Varese

Economy and finance Bayer's Crop Science Division: Guru Ramamurthy Appointed CFO

He will take up the position on July 1, succeeding Oliver Rittgen, who is leaving the company.

Bayer has announced that Guru Ramamurthy will become the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Bayer’s Crop Science division. He will succeed Oliver Rittgen , who has decided to pursue a career opportunity o... more