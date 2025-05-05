FierAvicola 2025: 54th edition opens its doors in Rimini

The 54th edition of FierAvicola, the fair dedicated to poultry farming, opens tomorrow, May 6th at the Rimini Expo Centre and for three days it will be the appointment for the entire supply chain. The 2025 edition records an increase in the exhibition space, there are 160 exhibitors of which 27% are foreign. Over 100 international buyers will be present, the result of an intense commitment to internationalization, supported by the collaboration with diplomatic institutions (consulates and embassies), foreign trade (Ice, Assafrica) and universities (University of Bologna).

At the fair, which we recall is a biennial event organized by Fieravicola and Assoavi, there will be three days of b2b and business meetings, conferences to intercept the novelties of the sector, appointments to take care of institutional relations and to explore themes, trends and future strategies with the major players in poultry farming.

On the first day, May 6, after the inauguration with the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests Francesco Lollobrigida , the conference session opens (3:00 pm) with a round table hosted by journalist Silvia Marzialetti and opened by a welcoming speech by Alessio Mammi , Councilor for Agriculture Emilia-Romagna. Animal welfare, efficiency and respect for the environment: what will poultry farming be like in the future? is the title of the topic that will be explored in depth by the speeches of Romano Marabelli, Advisor to the Directorate General of the World Organization for Animal Health (Woah), Andrea Gavinelli , Head of Unit DG Sante on Animal Welfare, Gian Luca Bagnara , President of Assoavi, Luigi Ricci , Director of Ispra, Giovanni Filippini , Director General of Animal Health, Damiano Li Vecchi , Directorate General of International Policies and the European Union. The conclusions will be given by Senator Patrizio La Pietra , Undersecretary of Masaf.

Wednesday, May 7th will feature in-depth sessions aimed at investigating animal welfare and health on the one hand and food safety on the other. In the morning, focus will be on avian influenza, salmonellosis and the respective management of shared strategies. In the afternoon, innovation will also be discussed with a meeting dedicated to the state of the art of in ovo sexing, a topic that is becoming pressing to provide answers to the problem of the suppression of male chicks.