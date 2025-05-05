Macfrut /2 What to eat to live well up to 100 years?

On the second day of Macfrut (read EFA News about the inauguration), Wednesday 7 May, at 5 pm, again in the Anb area, a speech by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani is scheduled on the occasion of the fourth Anbi Organizational Conference focused on applicative experiences of Artificial Intelligence and digitalization at the service of irrigation and hydrogeological protection.

The fair will feature a large arena of healthy food, with experts from the scientific world, big names in cooking, companies in the sector and 11 testimonials from the world of sport and entertainment known to the general public. The Healthy Food show is the great new feature of Macfrut 2025: five talks united by the common thread that well-being and our health are closely influenced by what we eat. The protagonists are innovative fruit and vegetables with high nutritional value. It starts on Tuesday 6 May at 11:30 with the round table entitled “What diet to live well until 100 years old?”.

Macfrut has always been characterized as a content fair on trends and tendencies of the sector with specific focuses together with the top experts, researchers and global players from all over the world. The fair in this edition will host three global Symposia starting from the International Symposium on Biotechnological Tools in Horticulture dedicated to biotechnologies applied to horticulture that will see 220 participants from 40 countries at the fair. It is dedicated to the Potato, the symbolic product of Macfrut 2025, The International Potato Symposium, with 35 speakers from all over Europe and beyond (Egypt and Namibia). Over 100 scholars from 24 countries instead meet at the Fair on the occasion of the International Mediterranean Symposium on Medicinal and Aromatic Plants as part of the Spices&Herbs Global Expo dedicated to spices, aromatic and medicinal herbs.

The Plant Nursery area is dedicated to the nursery sector, promoting a series of focus events (VIP: “Varieties International Project”) on genetic improvement and new varieties in modern fruit growing. Biosolutions International Event with around sixty exhibitors makes Macfrut the most important event in Europe for natural products for plant protection, nutrition and biostimulation, while Red Planet is dedicated to the tomato sector. And again, the agrovoltaic exhibition in Agrisolar Systems&Technologies, while water saving is the focus of Acqua Campus. The dynamic area returns with two test fields of Macfrut Field Solutions. Among the new features: Romagna Business Matching, a networking and b2b initiative by Confindustria Romagna and Berry Area dedicated to small fruits.

